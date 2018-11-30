New pizza restaurant for Burntisland

Just months after opening their successful coffee shop, the Olive Tree, in Burntisland’s High Street, Ahmet Kiymet and his partner Nina Aydan have embarked on a new business venture – Nina’s Pizzeria.

It has been open just five days now, but the couple are already delighted with the way things are going and say it was customers who prompted them to branch out into the restaurant trade.

And it’s a real family affair, with their son Deniz (16) helping them out.

“Nina’s coffee shop opened in June and we have just changed the name and the sign,” explained Ahmet.

“Everyone was telling me that my pizzas were the best in Fife and that I should open a restaurant, so that’s what we decided to do.

“There are not many places around here where people can go out for dinner, so we wanted to give them somewhere to go out to and enjoy good, home-cooked food. I make all my pizzas by hand and they are made fresh to order.

Nina’s is described as a pizzeria and Turkish restaurant and serves a range of Ahmet’s pizzas as well as Turkish soups, kebabs, borek (pasta) and calzone as well as grilled meats and salads.

“The menu will change every day to give people more choice, and on some Saturdays we will have belly dancers to entertain the customers,” he explained.

The family came to Burntisland nine months ago after Ahmet visited a friend in the town and fell in love with it. As well as working there they have also made the town their home.

“It is a beautiful and quiet place and the people are very friendly. Everyone has been very welcoming to us since we arrived, and the business is doing well.

“All our customers from the coffee shop have been coming along to the restaurant and so far all the reviews we have had have been very positive.

“We have started off small and plan to take it just small steps at a time.

“We want to invite everyone to come along and try out our pizzas and see if they think they are the best in Fife.”