New plan to revive Fife pub that has been closed for 12 months

Ambitious new plans have been lodged which, if approved, could see a revival in the fortunes of a once popular Fife pub.

The Cedar Inn in Aberdour, which has been closed three times in as many years and has remained shut for the last 12 months, could be in line for a major refurbishment if planners give the go ahead to plans submitted this week.

The Cedar Inn, formerly owned by Punch Taverns until being sold to brewing giant Heineken in August 2017, currently has a 50-cover restaurant, public bar, conservatory and nine en-suite letting rooms.

The plans now include alterations to both the front and rear of the property situated in Shore Road in Aberdour, which was recently voted one of the best places to live in Scotland.

The proposals include creating a large glass frontage to the restaurant area, which would significantly alter the current design of the front of the property.

And Star Pubs & Bars, the leasing arm of the business, says there is also a tentative proposal to change the name of the pub to The Shore Inn, however it stressed that a decision will only take place once a partner can be found to take the plans forward.

A spokesperson said: “We intend to make a significant investment in upgrading The Cedar Inn in 2019, which will result in a complete top-to-toe refurbishment of the pub and its letting bedrooms to create a real wow factor.

“We are now looking for the right partner to take it forward.

“The name change on the plans is indicative, not set in stone, and is designed to mark the changes to the pub.

“The actual name will be discussed with the new licensees when they come on board.”