New pop-up shop launches in Kirkcaldy town centre

The doors to a new pop-up shop open in the Mercat Shopping Centre this weekend.

Run by OnFife, the team behind the Adam Smith Theatre, it will offering a range of bespoke clothing, kitchenware, ornaments and pottery by local craftspeople to celebrate the region’s iconic landmarks and colourful character.

The launch co-incides with this weekend’s lantern parade and Christmas lights switch on which brings huge numbers of people into the town centre.

The pop-up shop, which will run until February, will showcase the work of several local artists, including Griselda Hill Pottery.

Since 1985, it has produced Wemyss Ware from her base in Ceres.

The painters use a secret technique which has been passed down through generations from original designer, Karel Nikola.

The shop will also feature Chloe Gardner, a South Queensferry ceramic and textile crafter, known for her colourful ‘highland coo’ design.

Inspired by her surroundings, many of Chloe’s crafts are often made with natural artefacts she has gathered from the Scottish coastline.

From slightly further afield, comes Glasgow based Urban Pirate – the brainchild of artist and designer David Dow – which specialises in unique textiles inspired by Scottish culture.

In celebration of Kirkcaldy’s own linoleum legacy, OnFife is also collaborating with Southfield-Stationers in Dalkeith to release a dynamic range of related goods in time for Christmas.

The pop-up shop will also act as a box office where people can buy tickets to shows at the Adam Smith, Rothes Halls, Lochgelly Centre and Carnegie Hall.

Kirsty Keay, director of corporate and commercial development, said: “We have been working with so many talented craft makers at our gift shops in Kirkcaldy Galleries that it made sense to join forces for Christmas and show off this unique range of locally produced goods that aren’t readily available on the High Street.

“Our pop-up shop will also be selling ONFife’s tasty signature house blend, Lang Spoon coffee. 100% of all profits from coffee sales go directly back into the charity – it’s a direct contribution towards growing our library, museum and theatre services. We expect this unique new shopping centre outlet to remain open through spring 2019.”