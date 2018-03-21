New Post Office to open in Leven

As part of a modernisation programme, a new Post Office will open at Ramzan Superstore in Leven on Friday (March 23).

The branch will offer customers a range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services.

The new Post Office services will be available 7am to 9pm, Monday-Saturday, and 8am to 8pm on Sundays, amounting to 96 hours of Post Office service every week, making it easier for customers to visit at a time which is most convenient to them.

The new branch joins Leven Post Office in bringing vital services to the local community.

Graham Turnock, Post Office network operations manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We are confident this new Post Office alongside our Leven branch, will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”