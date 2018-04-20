New restaurant at Fife hotel

A new restaurant has opened at one of Fife’s most popular hotels.

Seasons is the new restaurant at Rufflets Country House Hotel, taking the place of the Terrace Restaurant.

The dining space has been transformed, with the interior connected to the outdoors, and offers views across the hotel’s grounds.

“For many years we have been very proud of the fact that we grow a lot of the produce destined for the kitchen in our gardens and this was the inspiration for our new restaurant”, said Stephen Owen, general manager.

“We have always been passionate about wanting to deliver a dining experience that would guarantee our guests seasonality and freshness of ingredients and with this project,

“Rufflets’ kitchen garden delivers an even greater supply of fresh vegetables, herbs and fruits. As we continue to expand the garden we can become more and more self-sufficient.”

Seasons offers an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner and a traditional Sunday lunch menu.

