North east Fife business wins £40,000

A north east Fife company has won £40,000 and a business support package.

The Little Herb Farm, in Cupar Muir, won the package and funds as part of Scottish EDGE – Scotland’s leading business competition for innovative, high growth potential entrepreneurial talent.

Founded by Lindsey Anderson, The Little Herb Farm is a fine food manufacturing business creating a range of sweet fruit vinegars and chilled dips for supermarkets, independent delis and farm-shops.

The business was one of 20 Scottish EDGE finalists which pitched their business idea live at Stirling’s Macrobert Arts Centre in May to a panel of business heavyweights.

Lindsey was presented with her award by Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, Fiona Hyslop MSP.

Announcing the award on Thursday evening, Scottish EDGE COO, Steven Hamill, said: “The Little Herb Farm was a finalist six months ago but didn’t enter the winners’ circle then.

“However, Lindsey has continued to grow her business and won over the judges this time around with her plans to increase her distribution base in the UK and begin exporting.”

Twenty-five businesses received funding of just under £1m as part of the Scottish EDGE’s twelfth competition round, which launched in February. Scottish EDGE, which looks to support Scotland’s innovative, high-growth potential entrepreneurial talent, received almost 250 applications.