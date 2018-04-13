North east fife man praised for 42 years of service

A Tayport man has been recognised for working more than four decades in the water industry.

Steve Scott (65) retired from his role at Scottish Water at the end of March, having been involved in the industry since the seventies.

Mr Scott started his career in 1976 in an admin role at Tayside Regional Council’s water services department.

He then worked as a technician in water services, before being promoted to an assistant engineer. He stayed in that role until 1996 when he became a project manager for North of Scotland Water Authority.

Mr Scott’s role changed again in 2002, when the three regional water authorities were brought together to form Scottish Water.

Now retired, Mr Scott is planning to travel and spend more time watching Dundee United.

He explained what he is going to miss the most about the job. “The people,” he said. “Without a doubt, the people. I enjoyed the work and it’s been a privilege to work in the water industry alongside a lot of talented people. Scottish Water is lucky to have some brilliant people working for the organisation.”

Brian Lironi, Scottish Water director of corporate affairs, said: “Steve’s hard work and dedication over the last 42 years and his service to customers across the country have been truly remarkable. Everyone at Scottish Water wishes him a very long and happy retirement, and from a personal point of view it’s been a privilege for me to get to know him and work with him.”