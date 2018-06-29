Objections to Cupar retail park plan

Alternative plans for a retail development in Cupar have been criticised.

Plans for a complex, on the site in South Road originally earmarked for a new Tesco superstore, were approved last year. Now, just over 12 months later, an alternative scheme has been submitted.

The alternative plan features more smaller stores than the proposal, which was passed last year.

The proposal is for the erection of retail and food and drink units, with associated access, servicing, car parking, and ancillary works

The application has already garnered complaints from ten individuals and organisations, including Sustainable Cupar.

The group has concerns about the safety of the proposed junction, which would be constructed on Station Road, linking it to the retail development.

Sustainable Cupar says the roundabout “remains unsafe for cyclists”, adding: “It may no longer be safe to mix cyclists with other traffic at a roundabout.” The group want more active travel specific infrastructure at the junction.

Other objectors have also raised concerns about the roundabout.

Cupar Community Council has also listed a number of objections and suggested improvements to the proposal.

It states the development could have a negative impact on the town centre and also criticised the choice of junction design.

The comment also states: “We are supportive of the need to increase housing in the local area. The area covered with this application could provide suitable space for town centre housing.”

Bryan Wilson, development director with London & Scottish Investments, said: “Our application is currently with Fife Council for their consideration, but we have no proposals to alter the access which has already been approved as being safe and up to the requisite standards for a development of this nature.

“We are now looking forward to receiving approval so we can on site before the end of this year.”