Open invitation as new bridal and beauty business launches in Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy woman Amy Sinclair is opening her new shop in the town’s Tolbooth Street this weekend.

The 30-year-old is launching Amy King Bridal and Beauty on Sunday with a special launch party from 1-4pm with locals being invited to pop in.

Amy Sinclair is opening a new bridal and beauty business at 9 Tolbooth Street in Kirkcaldy. Pic: George McLuskie.

She has moved into the unit formerly occupied by hairdressing salon Migele Experience.

You may also be interested in:

M&S reveals closure date for Kirkcaldy store

Golden tickets mark M&S move into Glenrothes

KFC and Tony Macaroni no-go for Glenrothes

The former quantity surveyor will be selling new designer dresses for brides and bridesmaids as well as bridal accessories upstairs in the premises.

Beauty services will be available on the ground floor with Ellen Brown joining Amy as a full-time, self-employed nail technician and Jennifer McLachlan, who has her own business, who will be working in the business on Fridays as a make-up artist.

Both Ellen and Jennifer will work with Amy in offering a personal service to brides-to-be as well as offering beauty treatments to customers wanting their nails and make-up done.

Amy, who had advice and support from The Prince’s Trust and took out a business loan to help get her started, said: “This is a complete career change after five years as a quantity surveyor – but I have always wanted to be my own boss. I have always had a passion for dresses and working with the public. I am really excited about the new challenge.”