Opening soon... new vet and One-stop shop for Fife town

The new One Stop convenience store is due to open in Kirkcaldy’s Nicol Street around the middle of next month, while a new veterinary practice is also scheduled to start up around the beginning of the month at Chapel.

Inglis Veterinary Hospital, which has its main office in Dunfermline is expanding into the town, and is currently fitting out a unit on Chapel Level between the Fife Central Retail Park and Dunnikier housing estate.

A spokesman for the company said: “We have several branches now and, as we currently have customers from the Kirkcaldy area it was a natural progression for us and we saw the opportunity to move into the town.

“We will be opening in the middle of three units on Chapel Level, next to Indigo Sun, at the beginning of February.

“It will be a small animal practice with two vets, and we will also have vet nurses clinics and a reception team.”

The company is currently advertising job vacancies.

Meanwhile the owner of the retail units on Nicol Street told the Press that the One Stop convenience type shop was due to open around mid February after unavoidable delays in fitting out the unit.

“It was hoped to open before Christmas, but with delays because the work was being carried out too close to Christmas we missed the deadline and it had to be put back a few months,” he said.

He added that he is in discussions with possible clients for the third of the new units on the Nicol Street site and would know more details in “a few weeks.”