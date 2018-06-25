Planners throw out new Kirkcaldy pub proposal

A controversial proposal to turn a former Kirkcaldy retail unit into a pub has today been thrown out by planners.

The plans involving a former convenience store on Pentland Place in the Temple Hall area of the town, had already attracted a number of objections from residents on the grounds of potential noise, antisocial behaviour, environmental issues, parking provision and transportation.

The former convenience store in Pentland Drive was earmarked for a change of use

Fife Council’s planning department advised councillors too conditionally approve the application, a number of concerns were raised that noise would increase late into the evening with smokers outside the pub in a residential area because of the advised 10am-midnight opening hours.

Also there were fears that the pub, which would be alongside a take away and taxi hire office, would also prove a gathering spot for youths.

Furthermore, with no provision for a smoking area, concerns were raised over the aspect of people gathering outside the pub to smoke.

Responding, case officer Scott Simpson told councillors that planners had no legal responsibility over the control of individual and that the Licencing Board controlled legislation regarding operating hours and smoking. Concerns regarding increased littering would be dealt with by other services such as the council’s environmental protection team.

However, despite some support for the proposal on economic grounds, most councillors were against the application.

“I have real concerns over the impact a pub will have on the amenity of residents,” said Cllr Jan Wincott.

While Cllr Ian Cameron added: “We already have three pubs in the area, do we really need another?”

Fellow Kirkcaldy councillors Zoe Hisbent and Alistair Cameron both raised concerns over parking and impact on traffic, with Cllr Cameron adding: “Despite the economic benefits the re are so many negatives with this application. Is it even in the right place? I’m not so sure.”

The proposals was rejected by seven votes to three.