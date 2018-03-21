Plans approved for new pub in Glenrothes

Fife Council has approved plans to create a new public house in Glenrothes.

The plans, to turn two former retail units at the Glenwood Centre in to a pub, were approved earlier this month.

Plans for new pub at Glenwood Centre Glenrothes. Copyirght GCPlanning

The planning approval will last for three years.

Plans have been submitted to turn the end unit on the north-side of the Centre - directly next to the Library - and part of the middle unit, formally a video rental store - into a bar with bar area, seating area, toilets and storage.

The plans were submiited by Mr Amir Aslam.

Making the decision, Fife Council said: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable in meeting policies of the National Policy and Guidance and Development Plan policies.

“The proposed use is compatible with its surrounds and would not cause any detrimental impact on the surrounding properties and residential amenity.

“The occupation of the vacant unit would benefit the local centre in terms of vitality and viability.”