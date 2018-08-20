Plans for new holiday park in Fife

The owner of three investment and holiday parks in Angus and Perthshire has announced plans for a new park in St Andrews.

Stewarts Leisure Parks will build 87 lodges along the A915 to Largoward, close to Cameron Reservoir.

The lodges at Scarbrooke Park will be available from £99,000.

The park will also include five star leisure facilities, on-site restaurant and bar, clubhouse with sauna, spa, gym and beauty salon.

There will also be a supermarket for residents use, and a dedicated hub with an experienced in-house team, handling all rental and booking enquiries for owners, together with a full changeover service.

“It’s a very busy time for us with the lodge sector still very vibrant in Scotland at the moment,” said Bill Stewart of Stewarts Leisure Parks.

“Scarbrooke Park in St Andrews is a major capital investment for us at this time, and we’re hugely excited to be expanding into the home of golf, to one of the very best locations in Scotland, a proven marketplace for investors and discerning holidaymakers with a worldwide reach and appeal.

“We really want to maximise this beautiful setting so that those staying on the park will have a whole host of activities at their disposal, from walking, cycling and nature spotting, to angling.”

Mr Stewart added: “St Andrews is a real destination, with top class golf and shopping available, and a vibrant foodie offering – a wide choice of restaurants, deli’s, farm shops, and independent distilleries await.”