Plans submitted for new Glenrothes Heritage centre base

Glenrothes & Area Heritage Centre could soon have a new home.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council seeking permission to move the facility from its current home at 18 Lyon Way to the location of the old McDonald’s Restaurant next to Rothes Halls.

The former restaurant has lain vacant in the Kingdom Centre since McDonald’s shut its doors in 2003.

The heritage centre provides history on Glenrothes, Markinch, Kinglassie, Coaltown of Balgonie, Milton of Balgonie, Leslie and Thornton.

It is the only location from where to view the artefacts, paintings of the dynastic Earls and Duke of Rothes from the 16th century to present.

The centre also work in co-operation with local schools and colleges on heritage projects.