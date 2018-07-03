Plans unveiled for huge 850 home development on former Tullis Russell site

Aerial plan of housing and mixed use development on former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes. Credit to Barton Willmore.
Aerial plan of housing and mixed use development on former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes. Credit to Barton Willmore.

Plans to build a huge housing development on the site of the former Tullis Russell Paper Mill have been submitted to Fife Council.

Barton Willmore is seeking planning permission in principle for a mixed-use masterplan which would include up to 850 new homes.

The former Tullis Russell site could be transformed

The former Tullis Russell site could be transformed

It is estimated that the regeneration project will deliver a £42.5 million boost for Glenrothes, creating up to 450 jobs and employment for around 300 construction workers during the 10-year build programme.

Alongside housing, there are plans for retail and leisure facilities, business space, industrial units, a care home and an extension to the Riverside Park, which will connect the new development to Glenrothes town centre.

Planning director for Barton Willmore in Scotland, Colin Lavety, said: “The application aims to breathe new life back into what is an important landmark historically for Glenrothes. It will regenerate a high profile site which has been left vacant since the paper mill site was closed, creating a desirable, attractive and highly sustainable place to live and work. Our focus has been to deliver alternative but complementary uses to the existing town centre, alongside a mix of high-quality homes which are within easy walking distance of schools, jobs, shops, leisure facilities, parkland and public transport.”

Lynsey Breen, director of strategic operations for Advance Construction, said: “We’re proud to help transform Glenrothes and get the area ready for hundreds of high-quality houses.”