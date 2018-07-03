Plans unveiled for huge 850 home development on former Tullis Russell site

Plans to build a huge housing development on the site of the former Tullis Russell Paper Mill have been submitted to Fife Council.

Barton Willmore is seeking planning permission in principle for a mixed-use masterplan which would include up to 850 new homes.

The former Tullis Russell site could be transformed

It is estimated that the regeneration project will deliver a £42.5 million boost for Glenrothes, creating up to 450 jobs and employment for around 300 construction workers during the 10-year build programme.

Alongside housing, there are plans for retail and leisure facilities, business space, industrial units, a care home and an extension to the Riverside Park, which will connect the new development to Glenrothes town centre.

Planning director for Barton Willmore in Scotland, Colin Lavety, said: “The application aims to breathe new life back into what is an important landmark historically for Glenrothes. It will regenerate a high profile site which has been left vacant since the paper mill site was closed, creating a desirable, attractive and highly sustainable place to live and work. Our focus has been to deliver alternative but complementary uses to the existing town centre, alongside a mix of high-quality homes which are within easy walking distance of schools, jobs, shops, leisure facilities, parkland and public transport.”

Lynsey Breen, director of strategic operations for Advance Construction, said: “We’re proud to help transform Glenrothes and get the area ready for hundreds of high-quality houses.”