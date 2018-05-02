Plus-size fashion retailer opening store in Fife

A new store which provides clothing in sizes 16-36 is opening in Fife.

Yours Clothing will expand its profile with a new shop in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, creating seven jobs.

The store is set to open this Friday, May 4.

It is the retailer’s first store in Fife and bridges a gap between its neighbour stores in Dundee and Stirling.

On the day of the store opening the first customers through the door will receive goodie bags, one lucky customer will have the chance to win a £50 gift card in-store and there is currently a £100 personal shopping competition live on the Yours Clothing Facebook page.

The new store will be based opposite New Look and will provide a selection of on trend plus-size womenswear in sizes 16 - 36.

The retailer is still recruiting for a handful of sales advisors which can all be applied for online through the Yours careers page.

Yours Clothing is a plus-size fashion brand best known for its wide range of ladies fashion including clothing, lingerie, footwear and accessories.

This new store will be one of 137 across the UK and Ireland and the fashion brand plan to open 35+ stores this year including new international stores.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are thrilled to be opening a store in Glenrothes which will make this our 9th store in Scotland.

“We are hugely passionate towards rapidly growing our stores within the UK along with an international focus this year and wish our new Glenrothes team all the best for a great store opening and season of trade.”