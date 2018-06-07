Police launch new scheme to curb retail crime

Police in Levenmouth have launched a new scheme aimed at curbing retail crime in the town centre.

Businesses in the retail park and on the High Street will now be able to share information quicker than before with the police, thanks to a new email system.

The system had been launched in one half of the retail park earlier this year.

Shops and businesses taking part in the scheme will now be displaying small notices outside their premises, warning potential ne’er-do-wells.

Steven Hamilton, area commander for Levenmouth and north east Fife, said there had been a slight rise in shoplifting-type crime last year.

“If we link everyone together, we can tackle some of the issues facing the whole of Scotland, retail crime in particular” he said.

“With both sides of the park and the High Street linked, we’ll be able to share information.

“It means we can send out information instantaneously – warnings about crime trends, criminals in the area.

“And it means shops can share information with us and with each other.”

Mark Anderson, community safety officer, explained that emails will go to him or one of the local officers.

He added: “The signs are a visual deterrant to let people know that they are in the retail watch area.

“We have this email system so people can link up and communicate with us and each other.

“There was not a single premises that we went into that did not want to sign up to this.

“We want to promote this as somewhere safe to come and shop.

“It should give people more confidence about shopping here. We are creating a safer environment.

“It is safe her and we are here to make sure that it remains that way.”

And warning potential thieves, Mr Hamilton said: “If you do come here and shoplift, we are going to catch you.”