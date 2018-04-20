Popular East Neuk pub announces new management

One of the most popular pubs in the East Neuk has announced a change of management.

Anderson Gilmour, the company behind a number of venues in Leven, including Base and McPhails, has taken over the management of the 19th Hole in Earlsferry.

Graham Bucknall, director of the TBC Pub Company said: “We are very privileged to own this beautiful pub in the heart of the East Neuk.

“We are very pleased to have partnered with Anderson Gilmour to ensure that the 19th Hole gets the management attention and focus that it deserves.

“We are delighted to remain as owners and custodians of this wonderful pub and look forward to welcoming Lee Murray and his team to Earlsferry.”

Anderson Gilmour, director Lee Murray, said: “I am delighted to be taking on this iconic pub and hope to add our own style and flair to this renowned venue.

“We would like to thank the TBC Pub Company for their professionalism in the changeover and I hope and plan to make the 19th Hole an award-winning country pub in the heart of the famous East Neuk of Fife in the not too-distant future.”

The TBC Pub Company also runs the Ship Inn in Elie and the Bridge Inn in Ratho, both of which have been named AA’s Pub of the Year in Scotland in the last three years.