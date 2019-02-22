Post Office shuts three more Fife branches

The Post Office has closed branches in three more Fife towns.

Facilities in Leven, Windygates and Colinsburgh have been shut temporarily – hot on the heels of closures in Markinch and Coaltown.

The Post Office said it was working hard to restores services as quickly as possible.

A spokesman said: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of our Leven, Windygates and Colinsburgh Post Offices.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.

“We would like to reassure customers that the decision to suspend services at any of our branches is never taken lightly.

“We take very seriously any decision to temporarily close a branch, and will only do so when it is warranted.”

“We are working hard to restore services for the communities as quickly as possible.”