Postal service returns to North East Fife communities

The Post Office has restored services to several communities throughout north east Fife.

The introduction of a mobile outreach service, which is operated by the postmaster in Windygates, is covering Lundin Links, Upper Largo, Elie, Crail and Dunshalt.

A wide range of services are available, customers are able to collect benefits in cash using our everyday banking services or Post Office card account.

The service will be available in Lundin Links, along Links Road, between 9-11am on Monday and 11.30am-1.30pm on Wednesday; between 11.15am-12.15pm on Monday on Main Street in Upper Largo; along Elie High Street between 12.45-1.45pm on Monday; between 11.30am-1.30pm on Main Street in Dunshalt; and along the High Street in Crail between 2-4pm on Monday and Wednesday, and 2.30-4.30pm on Tuesday.

Network area operations manager Kenny Lamont said: “We understand how important having a service is to residents in these communities and we are confident this service will meet their needs and secure services for the future.”