Poundworld in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes at risk of closure

Jobs are at risk at Poundworld in Kirkcaldy after the company announced that it has called in administrators.

The shop at the Fife Central Retail Park is one of those facing closure after the budget store announced it is set to appoint Deloitte to handle its adminstration.

Shops in Glenrothes and Dunfermline are also on a list of around 350 countrywide said to be at risk of closure.

The bad news comes close on the heels of the closure of Toys R Us also at the retail park which closed a few months ago.

Poundworld is owned by TPG Capital which said that rescue talks over the weekend had broken down.