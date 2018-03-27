Praise for Fife’s first female distiller

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins has congratulated Fife’s first female distiller, Kecia McDougall, on the launch of Tayport Distillery’s Never.25 Eau de Vie.

Made using local grains and fruit and using innovative distillation methods, Kecia, a former nurse practitioner, creates small batches of Forever.25 Eau de Vie - a clear fruit brandy - at her tiny state-of-the-art distillery in Tayport.

Eau de Vie, which is available in raspberry, strawberry and apple, has already launched in Dundee, at cocktail bar Draffens, and a St Andrews launch is also in the pipeline.

Kecia has benefited from support from Fife Council with her premises and advice from Business Gateway Fife, as well as support from many fruit growers across the area.