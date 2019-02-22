Promotion for Fife employee of leading Scottish firm

DM Hall, one of Scotland’s leading independent firms of chartered surveyors, has made four key appointments amongst its commercial property team.

Dunfermline-based Duncan Fraser who covers commercial valuation in Fife has been promoted from a senior surveyor to an associate.

Andrew Shaw from DM Hall who is based in Edinburgh and deals with commercial valuation matters has been promoted from senior surveyor to associate.

While Mike McIntyre, who is based in Falkirk and covers agency and valuation work in Central Scotland, has been promoted from associate to director.

In addition, Andrew Shaw and Juliet Robertson who are based in Edinburgh and deal with commercial valuation matters have been promoted from senior surveyors to associates.

Michael Court, Head of DM Hall’s East commercial team, said: “I warmly congratulate Mike, Juliet, Andrew and Duncan on their well-deserved promotions and wish them lots of success in future.”

Juliet Robertson has worked in DM Hall’s Agency, Residential and Commercial Property teams and now focuses on commercial valuations.

Andrew Shaw works within the commercial team undertaking commercial valuations, as well as dealing with the provision of rating advice, and undertaking rent reviews on behalf of landlords and tenants on a range of commercial properties.

Duncan Fraser joined DM Hall in 2015 and has experience in a variety of commercial property aspects and also acts in rent reviews and lease negotiations.