Proposal for free Wifi in Cupar town centre

A scheme aimed at promoting Cupar and rejuvenating the town centre is to be put to local businesses and organisations next week.

Cupar Business Association (CBA), along with Cupar Development Trust and Interpretive Plan Group, is hosting a meeting next week, at which interest in creating a Digital Improvement District will be gauged.

The scheme would see free public WiFi installed in the town centre, and a managed system for collecting business news and offers and organisations’ events for sharing on social media.

At the end of a 15-month demonstration period, non-domestic rate payers in the project area would be balloted about whether they want to continue. The scheme would be sustained going forward by a levy on non-domestic rate payers if it was agreed at that point that the project had brought benefits.

Alison Strachan, chair of CBA, said: “Those of us who have looked at the success of similar schemes in other places think that it presents a fantastic opportunity to raise Cupar’s profile and to promote our town centre to locals and visitors alike.”

She added: “Given recent business closures in Cupar, and the impact of the internet on small town centres all over the country, we think that it is a matter of urgency that we increase the town’s profile and turn use of the internet to our advantage.”

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, beginning at 6.30pm, at Fife Voluntary Action, and all interested parties are urged to go along.