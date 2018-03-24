Recognition for best in business at 2018 Fife awards

The successes of 12 very different Fife businesses were recognised last night in front of around 330 guests as they were announced as the winners of the 2018 Fife Business Awards.

Held for the first time at the unique Art Deco style Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline, the Kingdom’s business community turned out en masse and in style to support the annual showcase of thriving business in Fife.

Popular TV and radio presenter Grant Stott reprised his role as host and master of ceremonies for a further year, and guests also enjoyed entertainment from former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Edward Reid.

Peter Southcott, Fife Chamber of Commerce president, said: “The Fife Business Awards ceremony is a major event in the Fife business calendar, and the Chamber always looks forward to joining Chamber members, other businesses and their guests in celebrating the award winners and their tremendous achievements.

“The difficulty that the judges experienced in selecting the finalists and then the winners highlights the extraordinary quality of business talent in Fife. I would like to recognise the hard work and ambition of all the applicants and finalists.

“The Fife Business Awards are made possible thanks to the gracious support provided by the Fife Economy Partnership and our other sponsors and partners, and I would like to thank them all for their ongoing commitment.”

The winners will get another chance to celebrate their success at the inaugural Champions Lunch in May, when the 2017 and 2018 winners will come together to help Fife Chamber launch next year’s awards.

A raffle on the night also raised over £3000 for Fife Chamber’s chosen beneficiary charities, Fife Gingerbread and Furniture Plus, supporting their invaluable work in the community.

Fife Business Awards 2018 winners:

Most Enterprising Start-Up Company sponsored by Ingenico – Beat Box Productions;

Best Performing Business (Under 50 employees) sponsored by EQ Accountants – EPS Services & Tooling;

Best Performing Business (Over 50 employees) sponsored by Thomson Cooper Accountants – Fairmont St Andrews;

Excellence in People Development sponsored by Exxon Mobil – Velux Company;

Developing the Young Workforce sponsored by BAE Systems – Kingdom Housing Association;

Success through Sustainability sponsored by Kettle Produce – Bright Green Hydrogen;

Success through UK and International Trade sponsored by Diageo – Ingenico Northern Europe;

Excellence in Customer Service sponsored by Semefab – MKM Building Supplies;

Success through Innovation sponsored by Condies Accountants & Advisors – Fife Health and Social Care;

Excellence in Tourism sponsored by Forth Ports – Connoisseur Golf;

Excellence in Food and Drink sponsored by Hilton DoubleTree Edinburgh, North Queensferry – Ivan Wood & Sons;

Outstanding Business Achievement Award sponsored by Fife Economy Partnership – James Donaldson & Sons Ltd