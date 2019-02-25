Six jobs created as optician opens new store in Cupar

There will be a new addition to Cupar High Street in March when a well-known name opens its doors.

Specsavers opticians and audiologists is investing £360,000 in its new state-of-the-art store at 32 Crossgates, with six jobs created locally.

Fully equipped with the latest technology and equipment, the store will be fitted with three test rooms, including a soundproof audiology room, and will offer advanced optical services six days a week and a dedicated audiology clinic once a week.

Designed with a large retail space at the front, Specsavers Cupar will have a wide variety of glasses from all ranges on display including its designer collections, giving visitors a great selection of specs to choose from.

The store team will be managed by owner and director Robert Adie who has more than ten years’ experience with Specsavers.

Fellow store directors include Gary Wood, Adrian McCann and David Platt who currently operate Specsavers stores in Glenrothes and Leven.

Robert Adie said: “I’ve lived in Fife all my life and I’m delighted to launch Specsavers in Cupar. It’s an exciting new venture and I believe the store will be a great addition to the town.

“We hope to become a big part of the Cupar community and look forward to building relationships with customers.”