Specsavers set to open new branch in Fife

Cupar is due to welcome a new business in March – Specsavers opticians and audiologists.

This new addition represents a £360,000 investment for the town and creates six job opportunities locally.

Work is well underway for the state-of-the-art store at 32 Crossgate which will be fitted with three test rooms including a soundproof audiology room.

Fully equipped with the latest technology and equipment, the store will offer advanced optical services six days a week and a dedicated audiology clinic once a week.

Designed with a large retail space at the front, Specsavers Cupar will have a wide variety of glasses from all ranges on display including its designer collections.

The store team will be managed by owner and director Robert Adie, who has more than ten years’ experience with Specsavers. Fellow store directors include Gary Wood, Adrian McCann and David Platt, who currently operate Specsavers stores in Glenrothes and Leven.

Mr Adie said: “I’ve lived in Fife all my life and I’m delighted to launch Specsavers in Cupar. It’s an exciting new venture and I believe the store will be a great addition to the town.

‘We hope to become a big part of the Cupar community and look forward to building relationships with customers.”