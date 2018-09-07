St Andrews diner Ziggys keeps it in the family as son joins the fold

As one of Fife’s most-loved eateries gears up to celebrate 35 years in busines, a new chef and business partner has been announced.

Owner Phil Wishart has announced that his son, Phillip Wishart, has joined the business as a chef and partner.

Rab's wood inlay design

“We’re delighted that Phillip is on board, especially as it’s Year of Young People, plus the fact that later this year Ziggys celebrates the huge landmark of 35 years in business in St Andrews – quite an achievement for us.”

Phil added: “Joining a family business is not for every young person as some want to go their own way entirely.

“We’re delighted Phillip wants to work with us and has already made his mark revamping the menu.

“We’re all geared up for more live music events too.”

Rab takes great pride in making them for us, and we are very grateful

Alongside the arrival of a new chef and partner, the restaurant has also taken delivery of three more of its iconic replica guitars which adorn its walls.

The special guitars, handmade by skilled artisan Rab Reid of Dairsie, are displayed in Ziggys alongside countless pieces of rock and pop memorabilia which have been collected by the owners, Phil and Annie Wishart, for many years.

Purely for decorative purposes, but intricate in their detail, the guitars have become something of a gimmick for Ziggys.

They can’t be played, but provide a great talking point for diners.

Another of Rab's fantastic designs

You might also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy cinema still not a done deal

Hunt for escaped python in Kirkcaldy

Fife woman cleared of having sex with 14-year-old boy

Rab's jigsaw design

Rab has supplied many other replica guitars to Ziggys over the past few years, including an actual David Bowie replica guitar – played by Bowie when he was Ziggy Stardust – and displayed in the bar and grill just a few months before David Bowie sadly passed away.

Phil Wishart said: “It had not long been finished and put out on the wall when we heard the sad news.

“It was almost as if it was meant to be placed there before Bowie died, and certainly, we were thrilled to have that particular replica, as Ziggy Stardust is obviously our original inspiration for the restaurant.

“We’re delighted to have three more now to display alongside the Ziggy Stardust one, all lovingly crafted by Rab.

“Two of them feature very skilled and unusual wood inlay work with the third in silver and black, and featuring skulls and crossbones.

“Rab takes great pride in making them for us, and we are very grateful.”

Ziggys is aptly showcasing the talents of Jamie Button from Cupar, a David Bowie tribute artist who combines his musical act with studying in Dundee.

Phil said: “Jamie is a great find for a place called Ziggys – he is very talented and our customers love him – we have extended our live music nights over the summer, and have plenty more planned for the autumn, so it’s working out well for all concerned.”

To find out more about Ziggys, click HERE.