Store fundraiser boosts charity

A directory card holders event was held at Next, Fife Central Retail Park recently and proceeds went to Marie Curie.

Gillian McCormick, commercial manager, said: “This is the second time we’ve had a discount event and this time we wanted to try to raise money for Marie Curie because everyone has been touched by cancer in one way or another.

“We had over 600 customers come along and this gives them the chance to see our local businesses.”

Activities included: Reiki, hair and make up, Beady Boppers, face painting, children’s jewellery-making, caricature, Bowen Technique and mini-models wearing store fashions.