Survey launched to gather public opinion on pedestrianisation of St Andrews’ Market Street

St Andrews residents will be able to share their views on the possible pedestrianisation of Market Street, after the online survey went live and paper copies were made available.

The online survey can be found HERE while paper copies can be found at the reception desks at St Andrews Library, the Town Hall, and the Student Union.

Playfair Consultancy Group will be seeking the views of residents, shoppers and local businesses about the proposal.

Frazer Towers, from Playfair, said: “Whilst this is an independent study, we will make our findings available to Fife Council, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to inform councillors of your opinion regarding the existing street, and about any potential changes you may or may not like to see in the future.

“I wish to re-emphasise this is purely an initial consultation process, with the findings then used to help inform further discussions. The more people who take the time to engage in this process, then the more insight of the town’s perceptions the findings will provide.”

Councillor Brian Thomson, who commissioned the study, said: “There has already been a good level of participation in the few days since the survey went live, and I hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to complete the survey.

“Whether you wish Market Street to stay as it is, be pedestrianised, partially pedestrianised, or believe it could benefit from some other type of change, this is an excellent opportunity to make your views known.”

Businesses will be receiving invites to a separate survey. Playfair will also be reaching out to key organisations in St Andrews for their views.

The survey will remain open until November 2.