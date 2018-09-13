This high street retailer is recruiting for Christmas jobs in Fife now

The run-up to Christmas is the busiest time of year for many shops, many of which take on extra staff as the number of customers spikes.

Game in Glenrothes is now hiring temporary sales assistants to help in the run up to the Christmas.

The high street video games retailer is looking for someone special with an interest in gaming to join their team. Think you're up for the challenge?

What you'll be doing

Here Game breaks down exactly what will be expected of seasonal staff:

Delivering an epic high standard of excellent customer service at all times

Building relationships with the store's local gaming community to ensure loyalty and return custom

Giving expert gaming knowledge to customers and ensuring the store meets the candidates expectations at all times - matching products to their needs

Attaching products to maximise transactional value - link selling and up selling

Keeping up to date with the latest gaming news and using this knowledge to make the sale

Working within the business to deliver an energetic and welcoming in store atmosphere

The perfect candidate

Those applying should be friendly, helpful and approachable, with a positive attitude and good work ethic. Being confident and able to use your initiative during the busy festive period is a must.

If you're passionate about video games and can share your knowledge with customers, then you'll be a shoo-in for the job.

The perks

If you are successful in your application, you'll receive staff discounts on the latest games, consoles, tech, and more, matched pension contributions and a generous benefits package.

If the job sounds like something you'd enjoy, you can apply here.