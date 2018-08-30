This is how to enter Fife Business Awards

Fife Business Awards have launched with a new streamlined structure to make it easier than ever to enter.

The long established event celebrates everything that is fantastic about the Kingdom’s business community.

Here’s our quick guide to how to pout your business in the frame for a possible award in 2019:

Q. How do I enter?

A. www.fifebusinessawards.com – or request a copy of the form by emailing fifebusinessawards@fifechamber.co.uk.

Q. Can I enter more than one category?

A: Yes – providing your business/organisation, meets the criteria.

Q. Is there a fee?

A: No, the awards are completely free.

Q. Are the awards open to chamber members only?

A: No. The chamber welcomes applications from any business/organisation operating in Fife.

Q. Every year I have thought about entering, but would I just be wasting my time?

A: You have absolutely nothing to lose, and everything to gain – what are you waiting for? Enter now!

Q. Can I get help with my entry?

A: Yes. There are two ‘In the Know’ workshops’ where you can meet previous winners, hear from, and talk to, some of the judges who are all willing to share information that will help you put together a great application.

Q. Any new categories?

A. yes! Best Marketing Campaign; Excellence in People Development (Under 20 employees); Excellence in Community Engagement.

Q. What else is new?

A. We have informal ‘In the Know’ workshops –meet past winners and the judges and get some guidance on how to shape your entry.

There will also be a finalists’ reception where you can meet other nominees in your category over some fizz and nibbles... and do some networking!

And there are ‘Behind The |scenes’ to your company when judges will pop in to get a true sense of each business, its achievements and its staff.