Three Fife companies shortlisted for business awards

Three Fife companies are among the 43 best green businesses in Scotland chosen as finalists for the VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards.

They include McCormack Innovation, run by Kirkcaldy inventor Brian McCormack who came up with the flushaway stool collector system.

He is shortlisted in the innovation category, along with eRally Motorsport Ltd and Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Glenrothes solar equipment supplier, NextGenergy, is also shortlisted in the sustainable and active travel category.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony held on November 14 at Radisson Blu in Glasgow.

Bob Downes, chairman of SEPA and head of the VIBES judging panel, said: “The VIBES are a great chance to recognise business leadership in sustainable environmental investment.

“They celebrate businesses which are already stepping up to this challenge and are leading by example.

“The awards are an excellent opportunity to recognise and reward these companies for going beyond “business as usual” and driving sustainable growth through innovation.

“It is very encouraging to see so many of Scotland’s businesses leading the way and making a difference which will not only support the environment but also protect their bottom line.

“I would like to congratulate this year’s finalists.”