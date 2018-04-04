Top accolade for Glenrothes pub

A Fife venue has been awarded a special honour for continuous excellence by Best Bar None (BBN), a nation-wide scheme which “raises the bar” on standards in licensed venues across Scotland resulting in safer communities and a vibrant social economy.

Pinkertons in Glenrothes was one of three venues across the country awarded a special Platinum status, introduced just last year.

Pinkertons was also a finalist in this year’s Independent Pub category.

At the awards ceremony for 2017-18 in Dunblane on Thursday, ten venues across Scotland were recognised as being amongst the premium venues in the country.

The venues have considered not only their commitment and diligence in relation to their licensing commitments as key drivers for their businesses, but more importantly their customers.

Mandy Haeburn-Little, chairman of Best Bar None Scotland and CEO of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC), said: “It is a great honour to reward all our Finalists and Winning venues tonight, demonstrating that across the country Best Bar None accredited venues are championing best practice and leading by example.

“I truly believe Best Bar None venues are driving positive change in our communities and creating safe social spaces with their commitment to providing a positive experience for their customers.”