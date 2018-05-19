Top award for Julie and The Adamson bar

The Adamson in St Andrews has been named ‘Scotland’s Best Bar.’

The upmarket cocktail bar, which opened in the town’s South Street over two years ago, triumphed at the final of the BWS Women in Business and Hospitality Awards held at Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel.

Now in its second year, the awards aim to recognise the achievements of women in the tourism and hospitality industry in Scotland.

Almost 200 entries were shortlisted across 10 categories.

Julie Lewis, founder and managing director of The Adamson, said she was shocked when the result was announced;

“We were up against very stiff competition from well-known and well-established bars from across Scotland. I was delighted that we had been shortlisted among such prestigious company, but I never expected to win – I am so proud of my team,’’ she said.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our loyal customers – we would not have done this without their support. I have a fantastic team at The Adamson and the award recognises the contribution they all make to its success.”

Julie, a well-known businesswomen, created The Adamson in response to growing tourism demands in the St Andrews and Fife area.

She grew up in Edinburgh and was fascinated by business and food from an early age.

She has run the successful business with her family for six years.