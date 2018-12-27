Tourism in Fife now worth £588 million

Fife tourism is worth £588 million to the economy, supporting over 12,000 jobs, as revenue went up £18m from last year.

The hit TV series Outlander continues to draw significant numbers of visitors to the Kingdom, with areas like Dysart drawing fans from across the globe.

This year has also marked the start of work on an augmented reality app to allow visitors to trace the steps of historic royals in Fife.

The project, In the Footsteps of Kings, will bring the area’s rich royal history to life allowing visitors to interact with characters and take part in activities at each location.

Fife Tourism Partnership Manager Ann Camus said: “Fife’s tourism continues to thrive, which is fantastic to see in such an uncertain economic climate.

“We have always taken a collaborative approach to the region’s tourism offering and this year has been no exception.

“Local businesses are at the heart of what we do, which is why we value their contributions to Fife’s Tourism and Events Strategy to highlight future priorities and growth trajectory.

“There is a clear appetite for visitors coming to Fife as a tourist destination further marked by a 76% increase of users to welcometofife.com, coupled with reaching over eight million people internationally through our Fife Five campaign in partnership with VisitScotland.

We endeavour to make Fife accessible to everyone and have worked hard to improve facilities over the last year.”