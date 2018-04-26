Two Cash Generator franchises for Ghulam

Cash Generator has marked Scottish Franchise Week by securing its latest franchisee to a dual-site package in Scotland.

Ghulam Ahmed has invested in two stores in Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy and joins over 60 Franchisees operating over 130 stores across the UK.

Cash Generator’s flexible business model allows franchisees to show their entrepreneurial spirit and tailor stores to match the needs of their customers.

Ghulam said: “I looked at other franchising opportunities but Cash Generator was the only one that stood out as a recession proof business model that will stand up to these challenging economic times.

“I have experience running my own businesses and started my first company aged 24.

‘‘ I have always seen myself as an entrepreneur, and I am really encouraged by the flexible approach of Cash Generator.

“It will be a challenge to take on two stores but the franchise recruitment team has a fantastic training programme in place which has helped me to understand how the business works. There is always someone to offer help, support and advice whenever you need it.”

Graeme McKinnon, managing director, said: ““This is an exciting time for Cash Generator as we re-enter the franchise market and we’re thrilled to welcome Ghulam as our latest franchisee.’’

“Ghulam is a hugely ambitious entrepreneur and has chosen the right franchise in Cash Generator as we offer a unique opportunity to lovers of a great deal and represent a potentially high profit, long term business opportunity. We really do have a very simple business model – our franchisees buy then sell pre-owned items offering sellers superfast cash.

“We take a flexible approach and are proud to support the entrepreneurial spirit of our franchisees. Ghulam has joined an established network of franchisees and we look forward to working with him as our latest franchisee.”