Unique gin created for Fife food festival

A unique gin which will be sold exclusively at this year’s Crail Food Festival has been produced this week.

The gin includes an array of botanicals selected from the likes of Mara Seaweed, which gathers seaweed from the Fife coastline, Ardross Farm Shop by Elie, blended together by Eden Mill Distillery and mixologists at St Andrews’ award-winning Adamson Bar & Brasserie.

The blending session took place at MacDonald Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews’ Blendworks room.

The Crail Food Festival will run between June 9-10.

More information about the event can be found on the festival’s website at crailfoodfest.co.uk.