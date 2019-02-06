Video: 400 customers queue as M&S opens its foodhall in Glenrothes

Around 400 eager locals queued up for the 10 am opening as Marks and Spencer launched its foodhall in Glenrothes.

The first shopper had been there since shortly before 8 am and was presented with flowers and a box of chocolates for his patience.

The first customers wait for the doors to open at the M&S Foodhall in Glenrothes. Pic: George McLuskie.

The ribbon was cut by long serving M&S staff member June Grubb, who has worked at M&S for 45 years, and guest of honour, Mike Mowat, who was nominated by the community after M&S led a search for Glenrothes’ ‘Local Hero’.

They were joined by store manager, Ryan O’Donovan, and his 46-strong team, as well as much-loved M&S icon, Percy Pig (who dressed in his kilt for the special occasion), who helped to unveil the new store and handed out his namesake sweets to shoppers.

Representatives from the store’s Charity of the Year, Love Oliver, which provides research and practical support for families affected by childhood cancer, also attended the launch day and helped pack bags for customers.

Once the doors to the new store opened, golden tickets were handed out to the first 200 customers offering them the chance to win Gift Cards up to the value of £200 and money-off vouchers to use towards their shop.

Ryan O’Donovan said: “The team has been working so hard to get ready for the opening and it’s been brilliant to see the community turn out to support us today.

“We’re excited to be part of the Glenrothes community and we can’t wait to get to know our local customers.”