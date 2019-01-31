Video: Fife Creamery opens new training centre

Fife Creamery has officially launched its new training centre in Kirkcaldy during a visit by the Scottish Minister for Rural Affairs

Mairi Gougeon MSP officially unveiled the plaque for the facility, which aims to enhance the skills and expertise of the food sector for clients locally and nationally, and to assist the independent sector to diversify into new food-to-go opportunities.

From left, Fife Creamery sales director Steve Appolinari, Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, Minister for Rural Affairs, Mairi Gougeon MSP, MD Graeme Simpson, and Director David Simpson

The family-run business has a rich history in the foodservice and retail sector in Scotland, and the new training centre marks a significant investment at its Randolph Industrial Estate base.

The firm has been a leading independent supplier of chilled foods for 60 years and is now a multi-temperature food wholesaler.

Ms Gougeon said: “I’m very grateful to be able to see in person the excellent work being done by the training team here.

“It has created an invaluable resource that is set to benefit small retailers across Scotland for many years to come.”

The minister also met with the National Executive of the Scottish Grocer’s Federation (SGF), which was being hosted by Fife Creamery.

Pete Cheema OBE, SGF chief executive, said: “The creation of this new training centre by Fife Creamery – which is a key member of SGF – is excellent news.

“Fife Creamery is a long-established and successful company which has been in business for over 60 years and employs 120 full-time staff, providing vital local jobs in Fife. SGF wishes it every success.”

MSP for Kirkcaldy David Torrance also visited the centre for the official opening in support of the success of the local business.

Mr Torrance said: “It’s fantastic to see a Scottish business not only thriving, but committing to the future of the industry in the Kirkcaldy area.

“The creation of new jobs and an investment in the workforce is always welcome and I appreciate Ms Gougeon taking the time to personally visit the centre.

“I hope the centre will put Fife on the map for food industry training in Scotland.”

Graeme Simpson, managing director of Fife Creamery, said: “We are delighted that the Minister has taken time from her busy schedule to officially open our new training centre.

“This is tremendous recognition for Fife Creamery as a key Scottish business and also recognises this major investment we have made in training and upskilling the food sector in Scotland.

“More now than ever, local businesses need to ensure they have a vibrant food to go offering to draw customers into their businesses.”