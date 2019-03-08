Video: Inside this stunning Fife property

This truly outstanding extended semi detached villa has been modernised to the highest of standards and its located in Adamson Terrace, Leven.

This gorgeous property has a superb elevated views as far as the Forth Estuary and Lothians beyond, accommodation comprises; Hall, Fabulous extended lounge with a glass wall and log burner, the most luxurious of open plan breakfasting kitchen, downstairs bedroom with en-suite.

Adamson Terrace, Leven

The upper floor accommodates two further double bedrooms and a shower room.

Generous sized gardens including superb out door terraced living space and garage.

It is one of the best of family homes in the best of locations.

The principle access to this fabulous family home is through an attractively finished panelled and opaque glazed external door.

A window formation to the side of the door attracts natural light.

The tastefully decorated hall has doors leading to the luxurious breakfasting kitchen and open plan lounge plus bedroom three.

A wide staircase rises to the upper level.

The Breakfasting Kitchen is open plan to the lounge and boasting an array of high end floor and wall storage units, island breakfast bar incorporating further cupboards, drawers and pan drawers, pop up power points, plus halogen instant heat four burner hob and over head chrome and glazed extractor.

Quality wood effect wipe clean work surfaces with inset one and a half stainless steel sink, drainer and contemporary mixer taps, Tiled splash back, integrated and concealed dish washer and slim line wine chiller, eye level microwave above the fan assisted electric oven, Modern pull out larder storage, Ample space for American style fridge freezer.

The superb solid oak flooring continues through from the breakfasting kitchen into the lounge.

The lounge is a fabulously presented and beautifully appointed public room, the entire south facing wall is formed of a range of bi-folding glazed doors which access to the out door living space the focal point for the room is a tasteful log burner set upon a raised marble hearth. Their is also a modern built in entertainment centre that includes wiring for surround sound.

Quality solid oak flooring continues through from the breakfasting kitchen.

Antique style reproduction radiators.

Further opaque glazed floor to ceiling window.

The Log burner is set upon a raised marble hearth

The third bedroom is located on the ground floor to the rear of the property with two separate window formations over looking Adamson Terrace.

The room enjoys a range of modern built in cupboards that include a concealed fold down double bed, thus giving the room a dual function, this could even be used as a further public room.

The room also houses the boiler and a Concealed Fold down Bed

This allows the room to be used as an office, play room or what ever you see fit

En-Suite is Located off the ground floor bedroom, the en-suite is wet walled to dado rail level, two piece suite comprises low flush and Belfast style wash hand basin built into a tasteful vanity unit with co-ordinated eye level vanity cupboard.

It also has an opaque glazed window.

The shower room has been re planned and beautifully modernised, three piece suite comprises low flush with concealed cistern, Belfast style wash hand basin with vanity cupboards and vanity mirror plus a wet walled and enclosed curving shower compartment with thermostatically controlled shower which includes both rain drop and hand held shower fitments.

There is also a chrome finished ladder style heated towel rail and an opaque glazed window.

The master bedroom include an impressive bow window formation that offers splendid views to the south over the roof tops of Leven to the Forth Estuary and Lothians beyond.

The room boast a range of fully fitted wardrobes extending along the entire length of one wall, further built in wardrobe and tasteful decoration and coving to the ceiling.

The garage is a good sized garage is located at the bottom of the garden. Vehicle access is from Station Court.

The rear garden to the rear of the property is mainly laid to mono block.

The front garden ground to the front of the property is of tiered formation, designed for easy maintenance and includes a fabulous out door living space in the form of a raised sheltered terrace, patio and decking area.