Vintage furniture shop in Kirkcaldy is closing down

A unique vintage furniture shop in the town is shutting its doors after five years of trading on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Love Restored, which is based at 292 High Street in the town’s Merchants Quarter, will close at the end of the month.

The shock move was announced by owners Lorraine Gardiner and Nadia Moreland on their business’s Facebook page on Sunday.

In a statement, they said the closure of the shop is to allow them to work directly with Annie Sloan in promoting the Annie Sloan Brand all over Scotland, working with new and existing stockists.

They said: “Nadia and I would like to announce that we will be bringing Love Restored to a happy ending at the end of this month and after five great years of trading on Kirkcaldy High Street, we will be closing our shop in Kirkcaldy’s Merchants Quarter.

“This closing of one door is to allow us to open up a new door in the chapter of Love Restored working directly with Annie Sloan in promoting the Annie Sloan Brand all over Scotland and working with new and existing stockists.

“This is by no means the end of Love Restored and we will still continue to offer a painted furniture, kitchen commission and upholstery service as well as an online presence to do so and this side of the business will continue as normal.”

Lorraine and Nadia continued: “We would like to personally thank our staff members present and past for all their help and support in bringing Love Restored to the High Street and we would also like to thank all of you our customers, friends and family for your unwavering support and custom on our journey and we hope you will still follow us for lots of ideas and inspiration in being creative with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint.”

They added: “On a personal note it has been a privilege for us both to be part of a sustainable culture of creativity and you all have been there with us, through workshops, using the paint or buying our painted furniture and we hoped that we have inspired you all along the way.”