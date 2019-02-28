VIP reception for Fife Business Awards finalists

The finalists in the 2019 Fife Business Awards have met for the first time.

They were all invited to attend a special reception at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel at North Queensferry – ahead of the awards dinner next month.

The evening was intended to give them a chance to meet businesses shortlisted in their category, do some networking, and hear more about the event from the organisers, Fife Chamber of Commerce.

They also got to meet some of the judges and category sponsors.

There was a great turnout from companies all bidding to land one of the coveted awards – and the night was hailed a huge success.

It was one of several new innovations introduced this year to make the awards more streamlined and open to encourage entries from new and established businesses across the region.

Alan Mitchell, chief executive of Fife Chamber, said: “What a fabulous night.

“It was inspiring to see everyone so animated and excited as they met each other and shared their Fife Business Award experiences and emotions.

“It was a timely reminder why the awards are so important to showcase the ambitious people and impressive businesses that Fife has.”

The awards dinner will be held at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday, March 29.