WATCH: How you can enjoy a new coffee brand and help Fife service

A new brand of coffee has been launched in Fife, with a unique blend which aims to help local services in the area.

Lang Spoon Coffee was introduced to the public at the Adam Smith Theatre Cafe, with the help of local brewers Myrtle Coffee.

Carol Beasley, Fife Cultural Trust hospitality co-ordinator, with James Marshall.

All profits made from sales of the blend will be reinvested back into ONFife, contributing towards the growth of library, museum and theatre services throughout the Kingdom.

James Marshall, catering manager, said: A rich combination of Brazilian beans, Colombian Arabica and a hint of Indian Robusta, this sweet chocolatey blend will set your taste buds racing.

“To buy a cup is to contribute towards putting a book in a child’s hands.”

The coffee will be sold at ONFife venues across the region.