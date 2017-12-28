Water damaged cafe to reopen next week

A popular cafe in Burntisland has been damaged after a coffee machine blew a valve on Saturday.

Potter About in the town’s High Street will not reopen until next Wednesday (January 5) while repairs are carried out.

Cafe owners Lorna Duffin (left) and Pat Gibson.

The premises sustained water damage when its coffee machine blew a valve and started pumping out steam shortly after closing up for Christmas on December 23.

It was only when one of the cafe’s owners, Lorna Duffin was out for a walk on Boxing Day and saw that the shop windows were all steamed up and went to investigate, that she realised what had happened.

Pat Gibson, the other partner in the business told the Press: “The coffee machine blew a valve shortly after we closed up. Steam was shooting out when we were shut over Christmas, which resulted in a bit of water damage.

“Luckily it was all fixable and the damage was just cosmetic. The coffee machine is fixable too, thank goodness.”

The damage also meant that the cafe’s foodbank service is currently closed, although those in need can contact cafepotterabout@gmail.com if they are struggling, to make alternative arrangements.

Friends Pat and Lorna took over the cafe in October 2011, realising a long-held dream to run their own business.

Potter About has grown in popularity to become a real community hub. As well as the cafe it offers a ceramic painting sessions for youngsters, open mic nights and other events throughout they year.

It won a silver award in this year’s Fife Business Diversity Awards in the Health and Disabilities Employer category.

Next Sunday (January 7) it is screening Unrest, an award winning documentary on living with ME, in which a filmmaker films herself as she falls ill with the condition, documenting her journey to raising awareness into the condition.

Entry is free and places are limited.