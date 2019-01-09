Well-known Kirkcaldy sports shop in liquidation

Kirkcaldy’s longest-running sports shop closed its doors this week.

ACA Sports Ltd, which began at Fife Ice Arena in 1999, before moving to the High Street in 2003, was one of the country’s last traditional sports shops, specialising in supplying kits for sports teams, with an in-store printing service. A lot of its business was also done online.

The business was set up by Alistair Cameron and for around five years it had a contract to supply the Scottish Claymores American football team.

He sold the business to two of his long-serving employees, Blair Samuel and Greig Lochrie, in 2016 in a management buyout when he decided to take a back seat to concentrate on being a councillor.

They called in the liquidators on Monday when the metal shutters were pulled down for the last time.

Co-owner Blair Samuel, who worked at the shop for over 13 years, said: “With the arrival of Amazon, things became more difficult online, then the next biggest effect with the High Street shop was when the most popular town centre car park was closed and replaced with a swimming pool, causing sales to decline to a non existent level.

“A DW Sports opening at the retail park and a dying High Street have all been contributing factors to the decline in business.”