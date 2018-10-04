Window manufacturer announces £7m expansion to Glenrothes head office

Roof window manufacturer VELUX has announced a £7 million expansion to its head office building in Glenrothes.

A new customer service centre, training facilities, office space, meeting suite and a staff restaurant will be housed within a 3500 metre new build structure at Woodside Way, which Glasgow-based main contractor ISG will deliver by autumn 2019.

The building has been designed by Sinclair Watt Architects to sit alongside the existing head office

Mick Schou Rasmussen, managing director of VELUX UK and Ireland, said: “Once completed, the new building will provide our existing employees with a much improved working environment and accommodate any increase in head count in the future.

“VELUX is committed to having a strong presence in Glenrothes, so it is great to see work start on the new building at a time when the company is going from strength to strength.”

Councillor Altany Craik, Convener of the Economy, Tourism and Strategic Planning Committee at Fife Council, said: “It is fantastic to see a local business expanding and growing like this.

The Glenrothes councillor added: “This new building looks very impressive and showcases many of the company’s products.