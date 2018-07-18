Work on Leven pool closure delayed for better upgrade

Proposals to create a new look gym and fitness studio at Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre have been delayed, so that wider refurbishment works can be incorporated.

Fife Sport and Leisure Trust announced plans earlier this year for a £1 million upgrade of the gym and fitness studio.

The centre will now benefit from additional works, including upgraded toilets, reception area and decoration to corridors.

The facility closure is anticipated for October 2018, a month later than originally planned, for a period of five months with customers being advised of alternative trust venues to minimise disruption.

There are also plans to move regular classes held in the sports hall to other sites.

Scott Urquhart, operations manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “A more spacious gym, with almost double the floor space of the old one, will be fitted out with state-of-the-art Technogym and Origin Fitness equipment.

“The proposal will also deliver a new dedicated aerobic studio space specifically for High Intensity Training classes, and there will be disabled access improvements so that there is a fully compliant accessible changing room, refurbishment of wet and dry changing areas, including showers and toilets.”