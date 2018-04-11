Work starts on Glenrothes town centre development

Work has started on the new £10 million development in the centre of Glenrothes.

The development of the North Street site, at the former home of the CISWO, is expected to be completed by the end of the year and host a number of retailers and restaurants.

Among the outlets which will be moving into the site included Marks and Spencer Food Hall, Tony Macaroni and KFC.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener for the economy, tourism, strategic planning & transportation committee, said: “This is the largest town centre investment in Fife in over 20 years, and excellent news for local people, communities and businesses.

“We’re committed to supporting the on-going regeneration of Glenrothes town centre and are looking forward to seeing the completion of this exciting development. This is the most significant town centre development in Glenrothes for many years.”

Charles Shepherd, managing director at Atmore (Glenrothes) Limited, continued: “Relocating CISWO to its new facility has unlocked the land upon which we will create a new vibrant development for residents of Glenrothes and beyond to enjoy.”