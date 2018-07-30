Work starts on new community food hub in Kirkcaldy

Work has started on the refurbishment of Greener Kirkcaldy’s new building in the town’s East Fergus Place.

Local builders, John Smart & Son, started work on Monday and the refurbishment is expected to be completed on February 1, 2019.

Greener Kirkcaldy are refurbishing the old library headquarters at East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy after being awarded a grant from the Big Lottery Fund’s Community Assets programme.

The building will house a new community food hub as well as the Greener Kirkcaldy office and an events space. As part of the move, Greener Kirkcaldy will be closing its high street office and High Street Hub and moving their staff and activities up to the new building.

The Food Hub, which will launch in early spring, will be a place for people to come together to grow, cook, eat and learn. It will include a fully-equipped kitchen, training garden and events space, and offer events, courses and workshops in all aspects of food and drink, training, volunteer opportunities, and community meals.

It will also include a base for a food co-op promoting local seasonal produce, a community fridge redistributing short-dated food, a pop-up community café, and will act as a distribution point for Kirkcaldy Food Bank.

The building will also be a base for Greener Kirkcaldy’s other events and activities, including their repair and reuse classes, bike activities and the Cosy Kingdom energy advice service, and they will also continue to run events at their Community Training Garden at Ravenscraig Walled Garden.

Lauren Parry, senior development worker, said: “The new building will be open to all. People will be able to visit us for energy advice and find out more about our projects.”